PETALING JAYA: A 28-year-old lorry driver has been charged at the magistrates’ court here with the murder of his 18-month-old nephew in January.

M Kesigan is accused of killing T Hudesh at the Taman Putra Damai People’s Housing Project in Lembah Subang at approximately 11.15pm on Jan 24.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty, or up to 40 years in jail and whipping, upon conviction.

Kesigan nodded after the charge was read before magistrate Farah Azura Saad. No plea was recorded as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The court fixed April 3 for case mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Khairun Nisa Noor Harun prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.