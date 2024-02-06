The suspect reprimanded the victim for not signalling, before allegedly striking him on his face, head and ribs.

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested a 25-year-old man yesterday for allegedly assaulting a senior citizen during a road rage incident in Sepang on Jan 30 after the latter’s daughter issued an appeal on Facebook to locate the suspect.

In a statement, Sepang police chief Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the assault left the 73-year-old victim with a broken eye socket, broken left cheekbone and swelling on his head.

Wan Kamarul said the suspect is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, which is punishable with up to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine.

The man, who is self-employed, was apprehended by officers from the Sepang police’s criminal investigation department at 5pm yesterday. He has three previous criminal records.

In a statement, Wan Kamarul said the victim was driving from Kuala Lumpur to Sepang when his car was blocked and he was allegedly pulled out of the car and assaulted by the man at Puchong Prima.

He said the suspect reprimanded the victim for not signalling, before allegedly striking him on his face, head and ribs.

Though the victim was able to continue his journey, the suspect allegedly followed him and blocked his car about 1km from the initial site.

The suspect is alleged to have once again pulled the victim out of the car before punching him in the eye and kicking him repeatedly.

The victim was left at the scene and was later taken by an ambulance to Sultan Idris Shah Hospital (formerly Serdang Hospital).

Wan Kamarul urged those with information on the case to contact the nearest police station.