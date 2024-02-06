However, the prosecution is opposing the application as there are court proceedings on Feb 15.

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is facing three money laundering charges involving RM200 million in funds linked to the Jana Wibawa programme, has made another application to have his passport released to him temporarily.

This time, the Bersatu president wants to travel to Bangkok to attend the opening ceremony of Phrigkiao, a restaurant run by a Malaysian there.

“This person is close to me and has opened a halal food outlet there. He wants me to be present at the ceremony,” Muhyiddin said in his affidavit in support of the application.

The application was filed by Messrs Chetan Jethwani & Company on Jan 31.

Muhyiddin, the Perikatan Nasional chairman, said he intends to leave for Bangkok on Feb 15 and return on Feb 21.

He said he would return the passport to the court on Feb 23. Apart from going to the restaurant, Muhyiddin said his visit would also include meeting friends in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand.

“Since being charged, I have been unable to meet them,” he said.

However, the prosecution is objecting to the application.

In an affidavit to oppose the application, deputy public prosecutor Xander Lim said the reasons furnished by Muhyiddin are unsupportable.

“He has neither the right nor privilege to get the passport, which is kept by the court as he is still facing money laundering charges,” he said.

Lim also said there are proceedings in court on Feb 15 which Muhyiddin is obliged to attend.

“He knows about this matter and yet booked a flight ticket to leave for Bangkok,” he said.

Sessions court judge Azura Alwi is already scheduled to hear an application by the prosecution to stay all proceedings in connection with the money laundering charges pending a related appeal on that date.

The judge has now fixed Muhyiddin’s application for the release of his passport for hearing on the same day.

On Nov 29, Azura temporarily released Muhyiddin’s passport to enable him to go on a family holiday to London and a medical check-up in Singapore.

Muhyiddin’s passport was surrendered to the court after he was charged with abuse of power and money laundering last year. He also posted bail of RM2 million.

In August, the High Court struck out the four abuse of power charges brought against him on grounds they were defective and did not disclose any offence known to law.

The prosecution has appealed that ruling to the Court of Appeal, which will hear it on Feb 28 and 29.