The Malaysian highway authority has instructed all highway concessionaires to make thorough preparations to ensure a safe and smooth journey for travellers.

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian highway authority (LLM) expects an increase in traffic volume of up to 2.4 million vehicles a day starting tomorrow for Chinese New Year.

In a statement today, LLM said 1.5 million vehicles will use the North-South Expressway (PLUS), with 199,000 vehicles expected on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway, 106,000 vehicles on the East Coast Expressway 1 and 61,000 vehicles on the East Coast Expressway 2.

LLM said it had instructed all highway concessionaires to make thorough preparations to ensure a safe and smooth journey for those travelling during the festive period.

“We have told concessionaires that they can’t close highway lanes, except for emergencies, from Feb 5 to 14.

“They should activate smart-lane routes at identified locations on the PLUS and tidal-flow lanes on the KL-Karak Expressway.

“The concessionaires have also been instructed to ensure that the toll system works properly and to set up temporary toll lanes at some toll plazas with high traffic volumes,” LLM said.

Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi today announced no tolls would be collected on Feb 8 and 9.

LLM asked road users to plan their trips through the MyPLUS-TTA app, ensure their vehicles were in good condition and have sufficient balance on their Touch ‘n Go cards and e-wallets.

LLM also said its traffic management centre will operate 24 hours a day, from Feb 8 to 13. The hotline number is 1-800-887752 if road users need traffic information or assistance.

Updates are also available on the LLM Facebook page, X @LLMtrafik app, or TikTok @llmtrafik.