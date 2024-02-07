PKR’s Hassan Karim says this in response to the resignation of former vice-president N Surendran.

PETALING JAYA: PKR’s Hassan Karim has advised the party’s information chief to be more cautious when responding to criticism or risk seeing more activists leaving the party.

Hassan said the manner in which Fahmi Fadzil had responded to criticism would also result in members losing confidence in the party and Pakatan Harapan.

“If PKR and PH leaders are beyond reproach and unwilling to listen to the advice of regular members, don’t blame the rakyat if we experience an erosion in confidence and support.

“I hope it doesn’t come to that,” the Pasir Gudang MP, who last Saturday said he was prepared for any disciplinary action for being outspoken, told FMT.

Hassan was asked to comment on former PKR vice-president N Surendran’s decision to resign from the party after stating it had failed to carry out promised reforms.

Surendran quit tonight after PH communications director Fahmi reminded him to observe party discipline when expressing dissatisfaction.

Fahmi had said this after Surendran expressed discontent over PH’s “shameful silence” on the sedition probe on former DAP MP Tony Pua following a reduced sentence for former prime minister Najib Razak.

Hassan, who described Surendran as a leader who was committed to the party, went on to say that neither PKR nor its struggle had changed.

“It is the PKR and PH leaders who are now part of the unity government who have changed, and this is what many, including Surendran, are sincerely trying to voice out.”

Meanwhile, former PKR vice-president Tian Chua said he was not surprised by Surendran’s decision to leave the party as the latter disagreed “rightly or wrongly” with PKR’s stance of late.

Tian Chua, when contacted, said Surendran was a very principled man who would not waver from his beliefs, and that he was a good team player in Parliament. Surendran was the Padang Serai MP from 2013 to 2018.

The former Batu MP said: “He was an outspoken MP who was eloquent when it came to the law.”

Hailing Surendran’s contribution to the party, Tian Chua added: “He was always on the frontline during the reformasi movement and when it came to defending (PKR president) Anwar (Ibrahim).”