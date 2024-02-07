The case will be re-mentioned on March 21 after the prosecution requested a new mention date to complete the documents.

IPOH: The trial of a senior police officer charged with killing a 17-year-old student last December has been delayed due to incomplete documents during submissions today.

Magistrate S Punitha set March 21 for re-mention of the case after the prosecution requested a new date to submit documents before the case is transferred to the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutors Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, Saiful Akmal Said and Geetha Jora Singh requested a new mention date to complete the documents according to Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Lawyers Jacky Loi and Lim Chi Chau, who represented the accused, did not oppose the application.

Nazri Abdul Razak, 44, arrived at the courthouse in handcuffs at about 8.20am.

Nazri is charged with killing schoolboy Zaharif Affendi Zamrie in a car chase at Jalan Taman Jati 1, near Meru, between 12.05pm and 12.40pm on Dec 15.

The deputy superintendent from the Kedah police contingent headquarters was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or up to 40 years in prison and at least 12 strokes of the rotan, upon conviction.

No plea was recorded when he was charged in December as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.