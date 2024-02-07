Police say a restaurant manager claims the 33-year-old man sexually harassed her, leading to a fight with staff.

SUNGAI BULOH: A foreigner involved in a brawl at a fast-food restaurant in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, on Sunday is being investigated for criminal intimidation.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the man is being probed under Section 507 of the Penal Code.

He said the 33-year-old man was picked up following a report lodged by the manager of the restaurant, who claimed the man had sexually harassed her.

“The police have also initiated an investigation for rioting under Section 147 of the Penal Code, over the fight involving the foreigner and four restaurant workers.

“The foreign national has been remanded until Friday, while the four workers were released on police bail yesterday,” he said.