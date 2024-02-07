Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan’s widow and two teenagers will learn if they must enter a defence against the charge.

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal will decide tomorrow on the prosecution’s appeal against the acquittal of Samirah Muzaffar and two teenagers on a charge of murdering her husband, Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan.

The decision is scheduled to be delivered in open court at 2pm by a three-member bench comprising Justices Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, and Azhahari Kamal Ramli.

The court will also deliver its verdict on the trio’s appeal to challenge certain findings of fact by the High Court, including that the fire, which broke out in Nazrin’s room, was “started deliberately”.

If the decision favours the prosecution, the case will be remitted to the High Court, and Samirah and the two teenagers must enter their defence.

On Oct 23, 2023, the three-member panel deferred the decision after hearing submissions from both parties.

Lawyer Shafee Abdullah, representing Samirah and the two teenagers, completed his submissions on that day, while the prosecution led by deputy public prosecutor Yusaini Amer Abdul Karim completed theirs on Oct 17.

On June 21, 2022, the Shah Alam High Court freed Samirah, 49, and two teenagers (when charged), now 21 and 18, of murdering Nazrin after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a case against them.

They and an Indonesian woman, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, were charged with killing Nazrin, 45, at his house in Mutiara Damansara between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018, and 4am the following day.

On June 30, 2022, Samirah and the teenagers filed an appeal to challenge certain findings of fact by the High Court, including the finding that the fire which broke out in Nazrin’s room was “started deliberately”.