The Penang chief minister says key improvements include road improvements for the project.

GEORGE TOWN: Construction of a controversial 7,000-bed migrant workers’ dormitory in Teluk Kumbar on Penang Island can only proceed if developers agree to some changes, says chief minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the city council had approved the project but it was contingent on several conditions including road improvements.

“Now it is up to the developer. They can choose to carry on, move (the project) somewhere else, or scale it down,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event at Gurney Drive here.

Teluk Kumbar residents have been protesting against the planned construction of the dormitories.

The Penang government has since said it has no power to intervene, as planning permission rests with the Penang Island City Council.

The state government had also said Penangites must accept that international labour laws necessitate workers’ dorms, or Malaysia would once again face sanctions.

Separately, Chow said minor flaws in fixtures at Gurney Bay, Penang’s recently unveiled seafront park, should not give the impression the entire project was poorly constructed.

He said the minor defects, as pointed out by former chief minister Lim Guan Eng, were already fixed.

Lim had pointed out cracked concrete slabs on the ground and a broken rope in the children’s playground.

Chow said the park was set to be a crowd favourite and there had been positive response on social media.

“I think 95% of the comments on social media are positive and welcoming,” he said.

Chow said the contractors remained responsible for repairs, as it was covered under a defect liability period.

“The contract has yet to end, and they are to repair defects, which are very minor,” he said.

Lim had recently questioned the credibility of the contractor in completing another section (Phase 2) of the park costing RM189 million, which was still under construction.

The recently opened Phase 1 cost the state RM58 million.