Bersih chairman Faisal Abdul Aziz says the government must completely adhere to its reform agenda.

PETALING JAYA: Election watchdog Bersih has warned that it will not hesitate to organise street protests again if the government does not commit to its institutional and political reform agenda.

At a press conference, Bersih chairman Faisal Abdul Aziz said Malaysia was in a critical period of “democratisation transition” that required the coming together of all parties to realise reforms.

“Bersih will not hesitate to mobilise the people back to the streets, a ‘language’ comprehensible to those in power who have been dismissing the people’s aspirations with excuses against supporting reforms.

“We urge the government to implement the reform agenda without compromise,” he said.

Bersih had held protests since 2007 to shine a light on alleged electoral malpractices and to push for fair elections. It also held rallies in 2015 and 2016 over the 1MDB scandal.

The iconic Bersih 2.0 rally in 2011 saw an estimated 50,000 people gather in downtown Kuala Lumpur with more than 1,000 reportedly arrested.

Faisal also said the handling of recent corruption cases involving political elites, including former prime minister Najib Razak, had left the public as well as civil society organisations disappointed and angry.

Last Friday, the Federal Territories Pardons Board announced a reduction of Najib’s prison sentence in the SRC International case from 12 years to six. His fine was also reduced from RM210 million to RM50 million, but with an additional year added to the sentence if he failed to pay the amount.

“Additionally, the government’s failure to be transparent in considering recommendations submitted to the Pardons Board indicates a lack of respect for the people’s right to know the truth,” Faisal said.

“This seemingly suggests that promises and commitments to reforms, including combating corruption and holding perpetrators accountable, are merely empty rhetoric.”

The Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led unity government has faced criticism for its failure to implement reforms, including its refusal to do away with the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) and political appointments.

While repealing Sosma or restricting political appointments were not among the pledges listed in PH’s manifesto for the 15th general election, the coalition’s leaders have made such calls in the past.

PH leaders have also actively participated in previous Bersih rallies.

Faisal also questioned whether the government’s remaining four years would pass without any meaningful implementation of positive structural changes.

Such changes would involve electoral aspects, the anti-corruption agenda, and other institutional reform agendas, he added.

