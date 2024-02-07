The merger between the two regulating agencies was originally proposed in 2019.

SEPANG: The proposed merger between the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) into a single aviation regulatory agency is still under discussion.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said the proposal would likely be brought to Parliament in either the second or third meeting this year.

He was speaking to the media after a special send off for Batik Air’s Sibu route at klia2.

The second meeting of the Parliament is scheduled from June 24 to July 18 while the third is expected from Oct 7 to Dec 5.

The Mavcom-CAAM merger was originally proposed in 2019.

Malaysia is one of the few countries with two aviation regulators. Mavcom oversees the financial, commercial, and economic aspects of aviation companies, while CAAM focuses on technical aspects.

Meanwhile, Batik Air’s group strategy director Chandran Rama Muthy, who was present at today’s send-off, announced that the airline would reinstate two daily flights between Kuala Lumpur and Sibu in response to increasing demand for flights on that route.

He said this aligned with the government’s initiative to increase flight frequencies between East and Peninsular Malaysia.