The Islamic party’s president Abdul Hadi Awang says he continues to learn more about the culture and customs of the other races in Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA: PAS tonight expressed hope that the Chinese New Year celebrations over the weekend would help strengthen racial unity in the country.

The Islamic party’s president Abdul Hadi Awang said the people should learn each other’s culture to ensure Malaysia remained harmonious.

“I myself continue to learn more about the culture and customs of other races in Malaysia,” he said in his Chinese New Year message, which was written in four languages.

Hadi said Islam, which is the basis of the party’s struggle, guaranteed justice, security, and prosperity for all, regardless of their race or religion.

“Our state governments in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, and Perlis, have successfully demonstrated that non-Muslims were free to practice their religion.”

He also said places of worship had not been demolished while non-Muslims were able to run their own businesses as proof that religious freedom was guaranteed by PAS.

Last year, Hadi in his Chinese New Year message, highlighted the close ties he shared with the Chinese community.

He revealed that his grandfather had adopted many children from the Chinese community and also provided refuge to those who fled their country during the second world war.

He also said that one of his in-laws is Chinese and this proved that his relationship with the community was not “something new”.

The Chinese community will usher in the Year of the Dragon this Saturday.