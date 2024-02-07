The husband and wife were nabbed in raids organised with the help of the state Special Branch.

PETALING JAYA: Sabah police took down an operation selling air rifles, bullets, alcohol, and untaxed cigarettes after arresting a married couple in two raids in Nabawan yesterday.

The 40-year-old woman was arrested during a raid on an unnumbered house in Kampung Lima Lumintok, while her 33-year-old husband was arrested at a sundry shop in Kampung Sarikan.

Sabah criminal investigation department head Azmi Abd Rahim said that the raids were organised by the special investigation department and Sabah police headquarters Special Branch.

The simultaneous raids also saw the seizure of six air rifles of various makes.

“Hundreds of bullets were also seized, along with various equipment for air rifles,” Berita Harian reported him as saying.

Azmi said further inspection found various alcoholic drinks and untaxed cigarettes.

“The total estimated value of the seizure is RM60,000. Police are still investigating the source of the air rifles, under Section 8 of the Arms Act and Section 135(1) of the Customs Act 1967,” he said.