The youth and sports ministry has directed the National Sports Council to review the salaries and allowances last November.

PETALING JAYA: Top national coaches will see their salaries increased from RM4,500 to RM5,900 a month under a new salary review for coaches announced today.

In a statement, the National Sports Council (NSC) said coaches with National Coaching Certification Scheme (SPKK) Level 3 certificates – the highest qualification under the National Coaching Academy (AKK) – would receive RM5,900 a month.

Meanwhile, former athletes who have won medals at the Olympics or Paralympics and are now full-time coaches will be given an additional monthly salary of RM3,500.

Similarly, podium finishers at the World Championships who are now coaches will receive an additional monthly salary of RM3,000.

NSC said the move was aimed at encouraging more former national athletes to serve the country as coaches.

“… additional remuneration is offered based on their best achievement when they were representing the country as athletes,” said the statement.

It also said that a special allowance of RM600 had been approved for all assistant coaches and coaches under the podium programme, an elite athlete development programme aimed at producing consistent and sustainable podium finishes for Malaysia on the international stage.

However, the RM600 allowance is not applicable to coaches who are seconded or released for coaching duties by their employers.

Salaries for assistant coaches and coaches under the podium programme have also been increased based on their experience and SPKK qualifications.

The hike in salaries and allowances have been backdated to start on Jan 1.

NSC said the new salary and allowance scheme was approved during its management meeting chaired by youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh today.

The ministry directed the NSC to review national coaches’ salaries and allowances last November.

“The last time a salary review was done was in 2014, which was 10 years ago. If we don’t review coaches’ salaries and offer them better remuneration, they might opt to find jobs in foreign countries,” said Yeoh at a sports forum in Kuala Lumpur today.

“We will offer them a new salary scheme. This is a new ecosystem for sports in the country to assist athletes in their quest to achieve better results.”