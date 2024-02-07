The former Padang Serai MP says PKR has failed to carry out reforms as promised.

PETALING JAYA: Former PKR vice-president N Surendran has resigned from the party after stating it has failed to carry out promised reforms.

On Monday, the former Padang Serai MP expressed discontent over the “shameful” silence from Pakatan Harapan on the sedition probe against former Damansara MP Tony Pua.

When asked to comment on the matter today, PH communications director Fahmi Fadzil reminded Surendran to practise party discipline when expressing dissatisfaction over such issues.

“Fahmi, never mind party discipline. I’ve not been an active party member for a long time anyway,” said Surendran in a post on X.

“I asked about the reforms PKR once promised. No decent answer to that.

“There is no point in being a member of a party that no longer represents change and reform. Take this as my resignation.”

Surendran, who joined PKR during the early stages of the “reformasi” movement in the late 1990s, is also a lawyer and serves as the adviser for the Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) group.

In a post on X on Monday, Surendran said it was “quite shameful” that PH and DAP had been largely silent about the sedition probe against Pua.

Bukit Aman is investigating Pua for his remarks against the commutation of former prime minister Najib Razak’s sentence in the SRC International case.

“How low my old comrades have sunk… Promises easily made – after getting power all forgotten,” said Surendran.

He also posted a photo of himself sitting next to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at a press conference in 2014 condemning the Sedition Act. Anwar is the PKR president.

When asked to comment on Surendran’s earlier post, communications minister Fahmi today said that Surendran is an old friend.

“However, for some reason, he was not nominated to contest in the recent election. Nevertheless, I take note of his opinion,” said the Lembah Pantai MP.

“In PKR and Harapan we hold onto principles, but at the same time, we also have party discipline.”

