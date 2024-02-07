The Sarawak premier says medical staff from Normah Medical Specialist Centre have been assigned to attend to the former governor.

PETALING JAYA: Former Sarawak governor Abdul Taib Mahmud is receiving treatment at his private residence, says Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg.

He said Taib was being treated by a doctor and a nurse from Normah Medical Specialist Centre who had been assigned to take care of him, Bernama reported.

However, Abang Johari said he had not met with Taib yet.

“I have also not received a report on his health. I need to ask the doctor for more information,” he told reporters when met after the 2024 Sarawak public service day celebration in Kuching.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain rubbished allegations on social media that Taib had been abducted, describing them as absurd.