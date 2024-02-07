Mancha Ata says the investigation into the claim that former Sarawak governor Abdul Taib Mahmud was removed from hospital against medical advice is ongoing.

PETALING JAYA: Police have confirmed that former Sarawak governor Abdul Taib Mahmud is safe following allegations that he was discharged from hospital by his wife against medical advice on Saturday.

Sarawak police chief Mancha Ata said Taib was currently at his residence in Kuching, Sarawak, with his wife Raghad Kurdi Taib, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“The police investigation is still ongoing,” he was quoted as saying.

On Monday, police confirmed receiving a report on the claim that Taib was removed from a private hospital after a copy of the report went viral on social media.

Taib was reportedly undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of the Normah Medical Specialist Centre in Kuching.

The report claimed that late Saturday night, Raghad removed all medication attached to Taib without informing hospital staff.

The case is being investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code for endangerment of life or personal safety.

Raghad later issued a statement on Instagram denying that she had taken her husband out of hospital against the doctors’ advice.

She claimed to have proof in the form of a note, dated Feb 2, purportedly signed by a nurse, although it was mostly illegible.