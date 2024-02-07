Fadli Salleh says he opted for early retirement as he cared for the education ministry ‘too much’.

PETALING JAYA: A primary school teacher who was once threatened with dismissal for repeatedly raising concerns over the mathematics syllabus has retired.

Fadli Salleh, better known as Cikgu Fadli, said he opted for early retirement as he cared for the education ministry “too much”.

“You can’t do as you please when you’re in someone else’s home. And I didn’t want to be a rude guest.

“Out of respect for the host, it is best I leave,” he said in a Facebook post, referring to the education ministry.

The 41-year-old had announced his retirement on Facebook where he uploaded a picture of a farewell party at Sekolah Kebangsaan (1) Gombak where he taught.

However, Fadli said he would remain in the education sector and would continue to speak up on related issues.

Fadli made the headlines in 2022 after revealing that he had received a letter from the education ministry’s disciplinary board stating that he risked dismissal or demotion after repeatedly raising concerns over the primary school mathematics syllabus which he said was too advanced for the pupils.

He had also highlighted the issue of children having to carry heavy school bags and said this was harmful to them.

In October 2022, Fadli told FMT that there was no point in continuing with his career unless there were wholesale changes in the education ministry.