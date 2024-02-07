This initiative will cost the government some RM42.99 million.

PETALING JAYA: The government has announced toll exemptions on Thursday and Friday in conjunction with Chinese New Year.

Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said they would only apply to personal vehicles.

“This initiative is in line with the unity government’s aspirations to preserve the welfare of the rakyat and help reduce the cost of living for them,” he said in a statement.

This initiative will cost the government some RM42.99 million.

The exemptions will be implemented at all highways from 12.01am tomorrow and end at 11.59pm the following day.

However, they will not apply to tolls at the country’s borders, namely the Sultan Iskandar Building and Tanjung Kupang toll plazas.

Nanta advised road users to plan their journeys ahead of time and to follow the highway authorities’ travel time advisory.

“Get enough rest and ensure that your Touch ‘n Go cards have sufficient balance. Users may check the traffic updates on highways via the Malaysian Highway Authority’s social media platforms.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.