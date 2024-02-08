In the accident, a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car.

KUANTAN: Police have arrested three men suspected of being involved in rioting and hurling abusive language at police officers and assaulting a member of the public at the scene of a road accident at Km127 of the Kuala Lumpur-Kuantan road near Temerloh.

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said the three detained yesterday were aged between 37 and 47 and were believed to be family members of the accident victim.

Those involved in the riot are believed to have previous convictions for fighting and rioting.

“The police are currently tracking down two more suspects to assist in the investigation,” he said after a crime prevention and drug awareness programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bukit Sagu here today.

Yahaya said the driver of a Perodua Myvi car, a 75-year-old man involved in the accident, was also detained and questioned before being released on police bail.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that police had identified a group of men involved in the incident following the crash that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old at the scene.

The victim, who worked at a scrap metal shop, had severe injuries to his head and right leg. His motorcycle was involved in a collision with the car, said to be making a U-turn.

A police sergeant sent to probe the accident was confronted by a group of men. He was pushed and was the target of abusive words.

Another man claimed he was beaten by five people for recording the incident involving the police officer on his handphone.