MA Quayum’s deportation order was stayed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Jan 31 pending the disposal of his habeas corpus application on April 5.

PETALING JAYA: The Bangladeshi politician who was detained by the immigration department more than three weeks ago was released this morning.

MA Quayum, 61, left the Semenyih detention centre at about 11am today. He was met by his wife, Shahamin Ara Begum, daughter Arnita Tasnim Ankaur and lawyer Edmund Bon.

When contacted, Arnita told FMT that her family was extremely relieved that Quayum was back home with them.

“We wish to thank the Malaysian government for this. My father told us that he was treated very well from the day of his arrest on Jan 12,” she said.

On Jan 31, the Kuala Lumpur High Court compelled the immigration department to abide by a Jan 18 court order staying his deportation pending the disposal of his April 5 habeas corpus application.

His lawyers went to the court for this order after Quayum’s family received a letter from the immigration department on Jan 24 saying they would deport the Bangladeshi Nationalist Party (BNP) leader.

The family had appealed to the government for Quayum’s release after stating that his life would be in danger if he was sent back home.

When asked about Quayum’s status after the Jan 31 decision by the Kuala Lumpur High Court, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the immigration department would comply with the court order.

“I have contacted his (Quayum’s) lawyer and stated that the immigration department will abide by the judicial process,” he said at a press conference in Putrajaya on Jan 31.

“Until the court decides on his status (on April 5), the immigration department will not deport him.”