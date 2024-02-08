The human resources ministry says this is a landmark case that will serve as a reference for labour cases in the future.

PETALING JAYA: The 733 Bangladeshi migrant workers duped into coming to Pengerang, Johor, for jobs that did not exist have been awarded more than RM1 million in unpaid wages by the Johor labour department on Monday.

In a statement, the human resources ministry said the workers and their employers reached a mutual agreement for the payment of RM1,035,557.50 in wages to the respective workers, who will now be placed with new employers through a special employer exchange process facilitated by the labour department.

“This is a landmark case that will serve as a reference for labour cases in the future,” said the ministry.

“Since this case involves foreign workers who were legally brought in to Malaysia but were not provided with employment upon their arrival in the country, and were then neglected.

“Employers found guilty of this will be blacklisted by the authorities, and their quotas for foreign workers will be cancelled.”

The ministry added that it will not compromise with any party that violates labour laws, adding that it is committed to ensuring the welfare of workers in Malaysia.

The workers had filed claims for unpaid wages after they said they were not provided with jobs after they entered the country.

The ministry reminded employers that they were responsible for paying workers’ wages if they were brought into Malaysia, noting that human resources minister Steven Sim had also made this clear when commenting on the case on Jan 16.

Previously, Sim said 751 Bangladeshi migrant workers duped into coming to Pengerang for jobs that did not exist had filed a RM2.21 million claim for unpaid wages from their employers.

FMT has reached out to the ministry for clarification on the discrepancy.

It is understood that 171 of these 751 workers were arrested by police in Pengerang in December after taking part in a march to file a police report after claiming they were duped into coming to Malaysia for non-existent jobs.

