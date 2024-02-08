The PN secretary-general says an agreement must be reached on the issues they should fight for together.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersih has not invited Perikatan Nasional (PN) to join in protesting the reduced sentence for former prime minister Najib Razak, says coalition secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin.

He said if PN is to join the electoral watchdog in the demonstrations, they must first discuss the issues they should collectively fight for.

“They can’t just focus on one issue, that is not how it works. You must understand all of us here are politicians, whereas Bersih is not part of any party.

“Those of us who are members of political parties have to look at our ideologies, policies and also party constitutions.

“We must follow our own respective paths,” he said at a press conference.

Yesterday, Bersih warned the government that it would not hesitate to stage street protests again if it does not adhere to its institutional and political reform agenda.

Its chairman, Faisal Abdul Aziz, said at a press conference that Malaysia was in a critical “democratic transition” period that required the coming together of all parties to realise reforms.

Bersih has organised protests since 2007 to highlight alleged electoral malpractices and advocate fair elections. It also organised rallies in 2015 and 2016 in response to the 1MDB crisis.

Faisal also said the handling of recent corruption trials involving political elites, including Najib, had left the people and civil society organisations frustrated and upset.

The Federal Territories Pardons Board announced on Friday that Najib’s prison sentence in the SRC International case would be reduced from 12 to six years.

His fine was also cut from RM210 million to RM50 million, with an additional year added to his prison term if he fails to pay.