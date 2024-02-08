The driver was shuttling the minister to an event in Ipoh.

IPOH: Police said it has recorded the statement of a minister’s driver accused of tailgating an ambulance along the North-South Expressway (PLUS) between Simpang Pulai and Tapah on Feb 3.

The incident, which was caught on video, went viral on social media, leading to an outcry.

Perak Police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said a police report was lodged on the same day.

“Preliminary investigation found that the driver involved worked for a minister and, along with the minister, was on the way to a programme at the Jalan Silang flats in Ipoh,” he said in a statement.

Yusri added that police have also called on other witnesses to assist in their investigation, and have obtained footage from PLUS’s closed-circuit TV cameras as well as the dashcam footage from the ambulance.

He said the case is being investigated under Rule 9 (2) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959. The rule stipulates that drivers must give way to emergency vehicles which have their sirens on.