PETALING JAYA: A political analyst says it is a no-brainer that Upko will push for more seats from its allies to contest in the upcoming Sabah polls.

Lee Kuok Tiong of Universiti Malaysia Sabah said Upko president Ewon Benedick was likely to make this demand, given that the state polls will serve as a litmus test for his leadership since assuming the presidency in January last year.

“As a leader, he needs to demonstrate a clear vision and direction to his followers,” he told FMT.

“The upcoming Sabah state polls will mark his maiden attempt at leading Upko in contesting state assembly seats.”

Last week, Ewon said the party aimed to contest more seats in the next Sabah polls. He also called for a fresh formula on seat allocations among parties in the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-led state government.

Upko currently holds just one seat in the state legislative assembly through Ewon: the seat of Kadamaian, which he has held since 2018.

It was one of 12 seats contested by Upko in the previous Sabah election, where it ran alongside Warisan and other Pakatan Harapan components.

Upko and GRS are presently allies in the unity government at the federal level.

Lee also said Ewon must instill confidence in the party’s supporters, particularly since Upko only holds one state seat and plans to compete in a fiercely contested election involving multiple political parties.

“This will undoubtedly provoke less favourable reactions from their competitors who also covet the mentioned seats, especially those with existing quotas,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tony Paridi Bagang of UiTM Sabah said field surveys could offer a clearer assessment of Upko’s prospects as well as that of other parties in the desired seats.

He said factors such as the parties’ performance in those seats and voter support must be taken into consideration.

“Early systematic surveys can be conducted to gather input from voters in their respective areas, aiding the decision-making process of a political coalition’s leadership,” he said.