Adib Jamaluddin will, however, walk free from prison once he has received the 20 lashes meted out as punishment for two charges of drug possession.

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court today sentenced a former private college student to 10 years in jail after he pleaded guilty to an amended drug possession charge following representations made to the prosecution.

A three-member bench chaired by Court of Appeal president Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim also ordered Adib Jamaluddin, 29, to be given 10 strokes of the rotan.

Abang Iskandar, who sat with Chief Judge of Malaya Zabidin Diah and Justice Rhodzariah Bujang, however, backdated the jail term to begin on Nov 18, 2016 – the date of his arrest.

The bench chairman said Adib’s sentence would run concurrently with another drug possession conviction for which he was sentenced to five years in jail and ordered to be whipped 10 times. Adib did not appeal against the jail term.

At the outset of today’s proceedings, Adib’s lawyer, Hafizuddin Salehuddin, informed the bench that his client’s representations had been accepted by the prosecution.

Deputy public prosecutor Fairuz Johari confirmed the matter.

On Aug 15, 2019, Adib was sentenced to death by the Shah Alam High Court after he was found guilty of trafficking 814g of cannabis at a house in Kampung Lembah Jaya Utara in Ampang, Selangor, at about 12.35am on Nov 18 the previous year.

The same court also sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment for possessing 51.89g of cannabis in a car in Taman Kosas, Ampang, at about 12.15am on Nov 18, 2016.

In 2022, the Court of Appeal affirmed both sentences.

Earlier today, Fairuz proposed that Adib be jailed between 10 and 12 years, based on the sentencing trend involving the weight of cannabis recovered.

Hafizuddin, who pleaded for leniency, said his client was a first offender and had spent much of his youth behind bars following his conviction.

Before being whisked away by prison wardens after the proceedings concluded, Adib walked over to Fairuz and thanked him for the opportunity to spend the upcoming fasting month and Hari Raya with his family after a long separation.

Fairuz advised him to be a good citizen and partake in productive activities.

Speaking to FMT, Hafizuddin said Adib was free to leave prison as he was entitled to a one-third remission for good behaviour.

“He has been in prison for more than six years. However, he must first receive the 20 strokes of the rotan handed down to him by the court,” he said.