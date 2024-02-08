Azraai Khor Abdullah helped Kedah become the first team in Malaysian football to win two consecutive trebles.

PETALING JAYA: Azraai Khor Abdullah, one of the most respected football coaches in the country, has died – the latest in a string of deaths in Malaysian football.

His son Firdaus Zainuddin said in a Facebook post that the former Kedah coach passed away at the Kedah Medical Centre (KMC) in Alor Setar today. He was 71.

Azraai created history by helping Kedah become the first team in Malaysian football to win two consecutive trebles – the Malaysia Super League, Malaysia Cup and Malaysia FA Cup – during the 2006–07 and 2007–08 seasons.

The former national player also coached Harimau Muda, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and T-Team.

When contacted, his daughter Nur Azryena Khor told Harian Metro that doctors had yet to confirm Azraai’s cause of death.

“On behalf of the family, I ask everyone, especially all football fans, to pray for his soul,” she said.

Harian Metro reported that Azraai had suffered a stroke and was unconscious when brought to KMC Alor Setar.

Azraai’s death came a day after the demise of former international Moey Kok Hong, who died of heart complications at the age of 56.

The former Penang skipper played for Malaysia in the 1998 Tiger Cup and also featured for the Malaysian XI against Arsenal at the National Stadium in a friendly in 1999.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Football Association of Malaysia announced that former national footballer Khalid Ali had died after a battle with cancer. He was 66.

The right-back and defensive midfielder represented the national team from 1977 to 1985, helping Harimau Malaya qualify for the 1980 Olympics in Moscow.