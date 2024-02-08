The Armed Forces Fund Board says Raja Affandi Raja Noor’s tenure as its chairman has been marked by ‘an unwavering commitment to bolstering the board’s corporate governance’.

PETALING JAYA: The Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) has announced the retirement of its chairman, Raja Affandi Raja Noor, effective today.

In a statement, LTAT said Raja Affandi’s tenure as its chairman, which began in 2021, had been marked by “an unwavering commitment to bolstering the board’s corporate governance”.

“His leadership has been instrumental in achieving significant milestones, notably securing approval for the amendment to the Armed Forces Fund Act 1973, aimed at fortifying LTAT’s corporate governance framework,” it said.

LTAT also said that under Raja Affandi’s leadership, the board introduced the investment risk policy and guidelines, an initiative aimed at securing the board’s investments while maximising its risk-return balance.

“He spearheaded the implementation of the organisational anti-corruption plan, underscoring LTAT’s dedication to ethical practices and transparency,” it said.

LTAT said it successfully completed its Transformation Plan 2019-2023 under Raja Affandi’s guidance, positioning the organisation on a robust trajectory for future growth and sustainability.

“Raja Affandi’s visionary leadership and resolute efforts have indelibly strengthened LTAT’s foundations, leaving an enduring legacy of excellence and integrity,” it said.

LTAT’s announcement on Raja Affandi’s retirement comes about a week after the departure of Ahmad Nazim Abdul Rahman as its CEO.

Raja Affandi, a retired general and former chief of defence forces, had contested in the Kemaman by-election last December as Barisan Nasional’s candidate in a straight fight against Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar from PAS.

Samsuri won by a whopping 37,220 votes. He obtained a total of 64,998 votes while Raja Affandi garnered 27,778 votes.

The Kemaman by-election was called following an election court’s decision on Sept 26 which annulled the victory of PAS candidate Che Alias Hamid in the November 2022 general election.

The election court held that the distribution of government aid to voters during the campaign period constituted election bribery.

