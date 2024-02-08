The housing and local government minister responds to criticism of Selangor’s nomination of Chinese new villages as Unesco world heritage sites.

PETALING JAYA: The housing and local government ministry’s initiatives in 2023 give the lie to the accusation that it is challenging Malay and Bumiputera interests, says its minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said that regardless of race and religion, his ministry’s various people-friendly initiatives ranged from building new houses and refurbishing homes for the urban poor to introducing royal town development planning guidelines to preserve the nation’s royal towns as symbols of national sovereignty.

Nga was responding to Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal’s criticism of Selangor’s nomination of its Chinese new villages as Unesco heritage sites.

“The proposal to nominate the Chinese new villages as Unesco world heritage sites is not a zero-sum game.

“I have repeatedly emphasised that the ministry’s leadership philosophy is based on the Rukun Negara, and I am committed and determined to walk the talk,” Nga said in a statement.

Previously, Nga had said the Unesco heritage site proposal aimed to recognise the cultural and historical significance of the villages founded 76 years ago.

The Teluk Intan MP welcomed any suggestion to nominate Malay villages or any other historical site as a Unesco world heritage site.

Supporting a statement by Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari, Nga said the proposal should not become a racial issue.

It was reported yesterday that Amirudin had urged all against politicising the matter as a racial issue.

Amirudin said Selangor had gazetted the Hulu Langat Geopark and parts of the Gombak-Hulu Langat Geopark area, which included Malay villages, to show there was nothing racial about the Unesco nomination.

“Kampung Kuang, Kampung Kundang, the Selayang area, Batu Caves, and several other areas, including Kampung Kemensah, are all gazetted as national geoparks.

“The next step is to make them Unesco heritage sites,” the Star reported him as saying.