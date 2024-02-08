Chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh warns councillors he will replace those who fail to perform.

PETALING JAYA: Local councillors in Melaka are to be evaluated monthly through a performance evaluation report (LPNB) to ensure they execute their duties well.

Chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh said these reports would ensure the councillors always provided good services.

They should always endeavour to solve all the problems faced by the people within their area, Bernama reported him as saying.

Rauf said the performance of the councillors would be monitored through set indicators. They could be dropped if they do not achieve the key performance indicators (KPIs), he added.

“This evaluation is also based on daily activities, such as attendance at meetings, organising cleanliness programmes and gotong-royong activities in their respective areas.”

Rauf said this after witnessing the oath-taking ceremony for the heads of city, district and municipal councillors. State secretary Zaidi Johari and state housing, local government, drainage, climate change and disaster management committee chairman Rais Yasin also attended.

Rauf said councillors who scored a KPI of less than 50% for three consecutive months, or as many as three times within six months of service, may have their monthly allowances withheld. They may also be recommended for termination of service.

Rauf said upholding the trust and responsibility as councillors was very important as they functioned as “lower tier ambassadors” between the local authorities and the people.

“Councillors also need to be sensitive and proactive in implementing policies that have already been decided.

“They must go down to the ground to better understand the needs of residents in their areas,” he said.

At the ceremony, 13 councillors were reappointed while 66 new councillors were picked to represent the various districts.

Melaka Historic City Council mayor Shadan Othman led the oath of office, followed by Alor Gajah municipal council president Saifuddin Abdul Karim and Hang Tuah Jaya municipal council president Sapiah Haron.

Rauf said he was still waiting for approval from the public services department (JPA) for the appointment of the Jasin municipal council president.