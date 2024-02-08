Petaling Jaya police chief Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid says the policemen outside the Bersih office had gathered there for a briefing.

PETALING JAYA: The authorities tonight denied they were attempting to intimidate Bersih when a group of policemen gathered outside the electoral reform group’s headquarters yesterday.

A picture of the policemen as well as two police trucks and several motorcycles parked outside the Bersih office, where a press conference was being held on reforms that needed to be carried out by the government, drew brickbats when it made the rounds on social media.

Bersih had uploaded the pictures of the policemen on X (formerly known as Twitter) and tagged home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

They also asked if the police presence was meant to intimidate the group.

Petaling Jaya police chief Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid however said that the men-in-blue had gathered at the site to be briefed on their patrol duties.

The group of policemen subsequently dispersed after receiving their orders, he said.

“Their presence had nothing to do with Bersih’s press conference yesterday. It was just part of routine police work to ensure the safety and security of the place,” he told FMT.

Earlier today, human rights group Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) criticised the police presence.

Suaram executive director Sevan Doraisamy questioned the need to deploy 10 police officers, two police vehicles and multiple police motorcycles for a press conference, adding it was “sheer, condemnable intimidation”.

However, Fakhrudin said that police had every right to gather at any place or location to ensure public safety and security.

“This is clearly stipulated under the Police Act 1967. There was no specific reason for police presence outside the Bersih office,” he said, adding that the policemen did not engage with Bersih.

At the press conference, Bersih warned the government that it would not hesitate to organise street protests again if it did not commit to its agenda of institutional and political reforms.