Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi also says the West Coast Highway linking Banting and Taiping will open on March 1.

KUALA LUMPUR: The works ministry will ensure the completion of the Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak this year, says its minister Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the project’s progress has reached 98.91%, with some adjustments needed in the design due to soil issues at certain locations.

“That’s why the work progress of the project has yet to reach 100%,” he said after delivering his New Year mandate at the monthly assembly with the ministry’s staff at the Public Works Complex here today.

On the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah, Nanta said progress for Phase 1A, consisting of 15 work packages, has reached almost 87%.

Phase 1B, which involves 19 work packages, is currently in the tender process, he added.

Nanta said the West Coast Expressway (WCE), which connects Banting in Selangor with Taiping in Perak, was scheduled for opening on March 1.

“This highway will be an alternative route for the North-South Expressway, especially to reduce congestion during the festive season.”

Nanta said such mega projects will help boost the country’s economy and development.

In his address to the ministry’s staff, Nanta urged them to take a proactive approach to their duties and not wait for complaints from the people, especially regarding road issues.

“I understand that many complaints have been acted upon immediately, but there are also complaints that take too long to be dealt with. This affects the people’s trust in us.

“There is no need to wait for complaints before carrying out road repairs. Don’t sweep complaints under the carpet.

“Stop the attitude of waiting for issues to go viral first (on social media) before acting,” he said.