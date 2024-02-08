They say that collating 43 years’ worth of information is an ‘impossible endeavour’.

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s sons have reminded the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) they have 30 days to comply with the anti-graft agency’s order for them to declare their assets.

In a statement issued through their lawyer, Mirzan and Mokhzani said MACC had requested a list of assets dating back to 1981 – the year Mahathir became prime minister for the first time.

“We are in the midst of compiling available information and engaging with relevant parties to assist and advise us on the process,” they said.

“The task at hand in collating 43 years’ worth of information is an impossible endeavour, and we ask for patience and understanding to address MACC’s request.

“To avoid any misrepresentation or prejudgment, it would seem appropriate for all parties to apply restraint when commenting on this case, especially when we have not been informed of the specifics of the investigation other than that it pertains to our father.”

On Tuesday, MACC chief Azam Baki said Mirzan and Mokhzani had yet to submit their asset declarations despite being served notices under Section 36 of the MACC Act 2009, Utusan Malaysia reported.

Section 36(1)(b) of the MACC Act 2009 requires those served with the notice to declare all movable and immovable assets in their possession within 30 days.

Azam said Mirzan and Mokhzani could apply for an extension to submit their declarations at the middle of this month after the 30-day period ends.

MACC said the notice asking to declare Mirzan’s assets was part of an investigation into information from the Panama Papers report and his business activities involving the sale and purchase of government-linked companies.

Meanwhile, Mokhzani is being investigated under the MACC Act and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla).

