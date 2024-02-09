Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan says the company is also under investigation for repeatedly violating its firearms licence.

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested 11 security guards from one security company for failing to adhere to firearms licensing laws, says Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan.

He said officers seized 11 shotguns kept by the guards at their homes during operations carried out by Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor police on Feb 6 and 7.

They were later released on bail, he told reporters at the Selangor police headquarters.

Hussein said the company was a repeat offender, having previously committed five other licensing offences since 2015.

He said the repeated nature of the offences means the company’s firearms licence could be revoked.

“Security companies have to provide an armoury to store these firearms,” he said.

“The guards have to retrieve the firearms from the armoury before they start their shift, and return them after their shift.”

The case is being investigated under Section 8(b) of the Firearms Act 1960 for failing to adhere to the conditions stipulated under the arms licence issued. The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to seven years, a fine of up to RM10,000, or both.