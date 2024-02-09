Malaysia Checkpoints and Border Agency director-general Hazani Ghazali says 30 raids were carried out so far this year.

PETALING JAYA: Police busted a smuggling syndicate and seized contraband worth RM181 million in 30 raids carried out this year, says Malaysia Checkpoints and Border Agency director-general Hazani Ghazali.

In a statement, Hazani said the raids that were carried out between Jan 1 and Feb 7, saw 91 people arrested, as well as the seizure of diesel, wildlife and various items which had not been declared to the customs department.

Meanwhile, three raids were carried out in Kuching last Tuesday, on a syndicate smuggling cigarettes, beer and liquor.

The raids were a joint operation by the wildlife crime bureau, marine police, general operations force (GOF) and the Sarawak police.

“Eight men were detained in these operations. They comprised seven Malaysians and one foreign national.

“The total value of the items seized amounted to RM98,793,958.51,” Hazani said.

He added that a total of 40,469,600 sticks of cigarettes, 44,325 crates of beer, 391 boxes of liquor, one van, one forklift, and five mobile phones were seized during the three raids.