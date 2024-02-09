PETALING JAYA: A married couple was each fined RM2,500 for kicking passing motorcyclists on the Penang Bridge.

Police arrested noodle vendors Hafiz Ong Abdullah, 50, and his wife, Ong Ser Ying, 37, on Feb 6 at a supermarket in George Town, following a viral video on social media showcasing their dangerous antics on the Penang Bridge.

In the video, Hafiz was seen riding recklessly while his wife threw sand at passers-by, kicked a motorcycle that overtook them and whipped a black rope around.

They pleaded guilty in the Bukit Mertajam magistrates’ court to charges of criminal intimidation against two men on the Penang Bridge.

Sinar Harian reported that Hafiz and Ser Ying pleaded guilty before magistrate Nurul Rasyidah Akit after the charges were read to them.

According to the charges, they criminally intimidated Faizul Mat Zain and Shadid Sulaiman at KM 2.8 of the Penang Bridge from the island towards Perai at 5pm on Feb 5.

The duo were charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code with criminal intimidation, read together with Section 34 of the same code, which upon conviction carries a prison sentence of up to two years or a fine, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Shakila Dahari requested that the court impose an appropriate fine as their actions had endangered the public.

The couple had three prior criminal convictions.

In mitigation, Hafiz asked the court to impose a low fine as he only made RM1,500 a month selling noodles.

Ser Ying also requested that the court impose a low fine on her.

Rasyidah imposed a fine of RM2,500 on each accused. However, if they fail to pay the fine it would result in six months’ imprisonment.