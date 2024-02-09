Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim calls for senators to choose Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s replacement on Feb 19.

PETALING JAYA: The Dewan Negara is due to convene to decide on a new president following the resignation of Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, according to a letter sighted by FMT.

“A special Dewan Negara meeting will be held on Monday, Feb 19, starting at 2pm in the Parliament building.

“The agenda for the meeting will be to elect the president in accordance with Meeting Regulation 1 and 2,” the letter from Senate secretary Sujairi Abdullah to all senators said.

The letter added that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had informed the deputy president of the Senate that a special senate council meeting must be held prior to this, as per senate regulations.

Wan Junaidi, a former law minister, resigned from his post last month prior to his appointment as the new Sarawak governor.

On Jan 29, Wan Junaidi took his oath as the eighth governor of Sarawak before Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Abdul Rahman Sebli.

On Jan 26, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong consented to Wan Junaidi’s appointment as governor. His four-year tenure ends on Jan 26, 2028.

The former seven-term MP took over the top post from Abdul Taib Mahmud, who had held the position since March 2014.