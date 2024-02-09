The wing’s chief, Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden, says Islamic law is the right of Muslims and its sanctity must be preserved.

PETALING JAYA: PAS Youth has called on members to “defend the sanctity of shariah law” by gathering outside the Palace of Justice in the morning, where the Federal Court will rule on a challenge to Kelantan’s shariah laws.

The wing’s chief, Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden claimed that if the court allowed the challenge by lawyer Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid, it would place the shariah legal system in danger.

It would also make it more difficult to enact Islamic law, he said.

“Indeed, Islamic law is the right of Muslims and its sanctity must be preserved.

“Let us come together in solidarity and defend the sanctity of shariah law in Malaysia!” the Alor Setar MP said in a Facebook post.

The Federal Court is set to rule on a constitutional challenge initiated by a Muslim mother and her daughter seeking to nullify 18 state provisions under the Kelantan shariah criminal enactment.

The decision is scheduled to be delivered in open court at 9am by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, who is leading a nine-member panel of judges.

Nik Elin and her daughter, Tengku Yasmin Nastasha Abdul Rahman, are challenging the constitutionality and validity of 18 provisions under the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code (l) Enactment 2019.

They claim that the Kelantan state legislature does not have the power to enact laws on these offences because there are federal laws covering the same.

Earlier today, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan urged Malaysians to show their support for the Kelantan state government by attending court tomorrow.

In November, more than 1,000 people, mostly PAS members, gathered outside the Palace of Justice to “support and defend” the shariah courts, when the case was being heard.