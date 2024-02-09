The man from Rawang, Selangor, says around 80 Malaysians are still in the hands of a syndicate in Myanmar.

PETALING JAYA: A victim of human trafficking and a job scam says his family was forced to pay RM30,000 to secure his release from a syndicate engaged in cryptocurrency fraud in Myanmar.

Berita Harian reported that the man, who wanted to be known as Ah Chong, said he was deceived into becoming a scammer three years ago after he was promised a RM7,000 monthly salary to work in a casino in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 32-year-old said that after three days in Bangkok, he was driven to Myawaddy, Myanmar, and placed in an apartment before being forced to become a scammer.

Ah Chong, who hails from Rawang, Selangor, said he was released after his family paid a ransom to a Malaysian bank account associated with the syndicate involved.

“Throughout my time as a scammer, I was abused, beaten and kicked by syndicate members. I was also not paid a salary,” he said.

“I am grateful to my family members for freeing me from this ordeal,” he told reporters after arriving at KLIA from Bangkok today with nine other victims.

He added that around 80 Malaysians were still stranded in Myanmar and working as scammers for the syndicate.

Meanwhile, Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) secretary-general Hishamuddin Hashim said the 10 Malaysians who arrived at KLIA today were all victims of cryptocurrency investment job scams targeting Malaysians over the past two to three years.

“These 10 rescued victims managed to escape from syndicate members and fled to the Thailand border to seek assistance,” he said.

“Originally, 12 Malaysians were supposed to be brought back today, but two are still in the process of handling their return with Thai immigration. They are expected to return on Monday.”