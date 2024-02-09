The Chinese will usher in the Year of the Dragon tomorrow.

PETALING JAYA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Permaisuri Agong Raja Zarith Sofiah have extended their greetings to Malaysians celebrating the Chinese New Year.

“His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah extend their warmest Happy Chinese New Year greetings to Malaysians celebrating this auspicious occasion,” the King said in a Facebook post.

“The King and Queen also express hope that the Chinese New Year festivities will further bolster unity among Malaysians, irrespective of their race, religion or culture.”

Among the political leaders who have also extended Chinese New Year greetings include deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who hoped that the celebration would promote unity and mutual respect among communities.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude for all the achievements and contributions made by the Chinese community towards the country’s development,” he said in his Facebook post.

Meanwhile, human resources minister Steven Sim also wished Malaysians a Happy Chinese New Year, hoping for the occasion to bring joy, prosperity and stronger unity.

In a Facebook post, former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressed his hope that the occasion would bring prosperity and happiness to those celebrating.

Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin remarked that the country’s unity and mutual respect served as its cornerstone and way of life, underpinning the “true meaning of harmony”.

“These values allow us to celebrate the Chinese New Year joyfully, without regard to skin colour or religious beliefs,” he added.

Meanwhile, agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu, who conveyed his Chinese New Year greetings on Facebook, said mutual respect among Malaysians is vital for the country’s peace and harmony.

“The inherent strength within each Malaysian empowers our nation to compete on the global stage and stand proudly among other great nations,” he said.

“Let’s come together to celebrate this tradition, strengthening the bonds of love among family members, relatives and friends. May we greet each day with joy and camaraderie.”

Slow-moving traffic on major expressways

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that traffic flow on several major expressways is slow-moving as of 9.15pm, ahead of the long holiday for the celebration tomorrow.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) told Bernama that traffic is slow moving on the north-bound route, namely Seberang Jaya to the Sungai Dua toll plaza, Slim River to Sungkai and Rawang to Sungai Buaya.

Slow-moving traffic is also reported on the Nilai Utara-Nilai, Senai-Kulai, Gombak-Genting Sempah and Lentang-Bentong stretches, while traffic on the East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT 1) and LPT 2 is moving smoothly in both directions.

The public can obtain the latest traffic updates through the toll-free Plusline at 1-800-88-0000 or via www.twitter.com/plustrafik, or through the LLM hotline at 1-800-88-7752 and social media page at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik.