The statement calls on members of the public with relevant information to contact an MACC investigating officer.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied calling on the public to assist in its investigation into Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Daim Zainuddin.

Earlier today, a statement purportedly from MACC, called on members of the public with relevant information to contact an MACC investigating officer.

The statement said the anti-graft agency was investigating former prime minister Mahathir and former finance minister Daim under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 4 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla).

In a Facebook post, MACC said the statement was fake.

Last month, Daim pleaded not guilty at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court to a charge of failing to comply with an MACC notice requiring him to declare his assets under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act 2009.

He was accused of failing to declare his ownership of 38 companies, 19 plots of land in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Kedah and Kuala Lumpur, as well as six properties.

Daim was also alleged to have failed to declare his ownership of Amanah Saham Nasional and Amanah Saham Bhd accounts as well as seven luxury vehicles.

While Mahathir is not being probed by MACC, the anti-graft agency is looking into the assets owned by two of his sons, Mirzan and Mokhzani.

On Tuesday, MACC chief Azam Baki said Mirzan and Mokhzani had yet to submit their asset declarations despite being served notices under Section 36(1)(b) of the MACC Act, which requires those served with the notice to declare all movable and immovable assets in their possession within 30 days.

MACC said the notice asking Mirzan to declare his assets was part of an investigation into information from the Panama Papers report and his business activities involving the sale and purchase of GLCs.

Meanwhile, Mokhzani is being investigated under the MACC Act and Amla.