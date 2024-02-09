The vaccine will be available for those aged four and above.

PETALING JAYA: The Drug Control Authority (DCA) has granted conditional approval to Takeda’s Qdenga dengue vaccine.

The vaccine will be available for those aged four and above, the health ministry said in a statement.

However, it is unclear whether it will be made available in public healthcare facilities.

The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, which advises the World Health Organization, recommended the use of the Qdenga vaccine, which it says can “shield youth from significant public health menace”.

Health director-general Radzi Abu Hassan said the product has been conditionally approved for registration after the DCA was satisfied with tests on its effectiveness, safety and product quality.

Radzi added that the product registration holder (PRH) will monitor the vaccine after it is registered.

“The PRH is required to submit data about the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety to ensure the ‘benefit over risk’ remains positive,” he said in a statement.

The vaccine is manufactured by Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda GmbH in Germany, with Takeda Malaysia Sdn Bhd serving as the PRH in Malaysia.

On Jan 5, the health ministry said the country saw an 86.3% spike in the number of dengue cases in 2023.

The cumulative number of reported dengue fever cases throughout the year was 123,133. There were 66,102 cases reported in 2022.

The total number of deaths reported due to complications from dengue last year stood at 100, marking an increase of 44 deaths (78.6%) compared to 56 in 2022.