Traffic is slowing down just north of Kuala Lumpur, in Perak and approaching Seremban.

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several major expressways was reported to be slow-moving as of 5pm today ahead of the long holiday for Chinese New Year starting tomorrow.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic on the North-South Expressway, northbound from Sungai Buloh to Rawang Selatan, was beginning to slow down due to the volume.

“Traffic is slow-moving from Sungkai to Gopeng and from Juru Utara to Sungai Dua.”

He said traffic heading south was also slow from Sungai Besi to Universiti Putra Malaysia and Southville City to Bandar Ainsdale (Seremban), as well as from Jasin to Simpang Renggam.

“Meanwhile, traffic heading east is also starting to slow down about a kilometre after the Gombak toll plaza heading to Genting Sempah,” he said.

PLUS’s official X account states that there was an accident at KM 340.3 northbound, from Sungkai to Bidor, but no lanes were blocked.