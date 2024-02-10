Johor police chief M Kumar says the policemen, aged 29 and 36, will be remanded until tomorrow.

JOHOR BAHRU: Two policemen with the Seri Alam narcotics CID here were detained yesterday to assist in the investigation of an extortion case involving a female cleaner.

In a statement today, he said an inspector and seven other personnel arrested on Wednesday over the case were released yesterday on police bail.

A report believed to be related to the arrest of the policemen went viral on the Telegram app, alleging that the female cleaner was asked by a policeman to pay RM40,000 to free her younger brother, who was arrested in connection with a drug case.