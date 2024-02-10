Former DAP assemblyman Satees Muniandy questions police if action has been taken against suspected illegal lottery outlets in Ipoh.

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Aman should look into the case of a man who alleged that he was beaten while in police custody in Perak, a former DAP assemblyman said.

Satees Muniandy also asked police to ensure transparency in their probe into the report filed by M Vikram Naidu on Jan 12.

It was previously reported that Vikram had alleged he was beaten in the lock-up and that the police had wrongfully seized his mobile phone following his arrest.

“We hope Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain and Bukit Aman will carry out a transparent investigation in this case, so that the truth will prevail,” the former Bagan Dalam assemblyman said in a statement.

He added that the issue will be brought to the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC).

Early last month, Vikram’s videos, in which he was seen confronting workers at business premises that he claimed were selling 4D lottery numbers illegally while calling on the police to act, went viral on social media.

He was then detained on Jan 9 following a report by a woman who alleged Vikram and five other men threatened her, demanding protection money for her property.

On Jan 15, he was charged with extortion under Section 385 of the Penal Code at the Ipoh magistrates’ court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In a statement issued on Friday, Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri confirmed a police report had been filed by Vikram on the day of his arrest, in which he claimed that he had been beaten and injured by the police. Yusri said that an investigation paper had been opened.

Meanwhile, referring to Vikram’s viral videos, Satees asked if the police had also taken any action against the people who were allegedly running the illegal 4D lottery operation in Ipoh.