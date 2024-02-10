Northeast police chief Razlam Ab Hamid says a guest reported the find to the management before filing a police report.

PETALING JAYA: Police in Penang have confirmed they are investigating an incident in which a guest at a homestay in Jelutong allegedly found a hidden camera in one of the rooms.

Northeast police chief Razlam Ab Hamid said they are acting on a police report filed by the guest concerned.

“Yesterday, a post was uploaded by the owner of the X account @isusemasaviral, alleging that a guest at a homestay was the (alleged) victim of voyeurism using a hidden camera in the bathroom.

“We confirm that we have received a police report regarding this incident and the case is being investigated for insulting modesty under Section 509 of the Penal Code,” he added.

According to Razlam, the complainant is a 24-year-old woman who was in Penang on vacation with three friends and they had checked into a homestay in Jelutong on Feb 5.

He said she claimed in her report that the following evening she found a hidden camera in an air freshener container inside the bathroom.

“The complainant immediately removed the hidden camera and reported the matter to the management of the homestay before filing a police report at the Jelutong police station,” Razlam added.

He said the police found no images or videos stored in the camera’s memory, and that the investigation was ongoing.