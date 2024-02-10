Razarudin Husain says Sarawak’s longest-serving chief minister is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

PETALING JAYA: An investigation paper into former Sarawak governor Abdul Taib Mahmud’s alleged removal from a private hospital in Kuching was submitted to the state’s public prosecutor yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said.

Taib’s alleged removal from a private hospital in Sarawak was investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code.

“We are still waiting for further instructions,” he told FMT.

Razarudin also revealed that Sarawak’s longest-serving chief minister is currently being treated at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

On Monday, police confirmed receiving a report alleging that Taib was removed from a private hospital by his wife, Raghad Kurdi Taib, after a copy of a police report went viral on social media.

Taib was reportedly undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of the Normah Medical Specialist Centre in Kuching.

The report claimed that late at night last Saturday, Raghad removed all medication attached to Taib without informing hospital staff.

Raghad later posted a statement on Instagram denying that she had taken her husband out of hospital against medical advice and uploaded as proof a photo of a note purportedly signed by a nurse, although most of it was illegible.

Razarudin said claims that Taib had been abducted out of Sarawak were baseless.

“Such a term cannot be used as the person who brought him out and back home was his wife.”