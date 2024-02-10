Kajang police say the mother of an 11-month-old infant became suspicious after she received CCTV footage of what was allegedly happening at the centre.

PETALING JAYA: Two women, both aged 22, have been arrested over the alleged abuse and neglect of an 11-month-old autistic girl at a childcare centre in Semenyih.

Kajang police chief Zaid Hassan said the pair were detained two days after a report was filed by the victim’s mother on Jan 27.

“The victim was taken to Kajang Hospital after the 35-year-old mother picked up her baby from the centre and found her baby’s forehead was swollen.

“The doctor confirmed that the baby had sustained ‘soft tissue injury’,” he said in a statement.

The woman had been leaving her baby at the centre since August last year.

Zaid said the woman became suspicious after she received a message from an unknown individual who shared footage from a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera inside the centre showing how the employees were caring for her daughter.

Zaid said the suspects were released on police bail after their statements were recorded.

He said the investigations were being carried out under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment or exposure of children, which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years, a fine of up to RM5,000, or both, upon conviction.