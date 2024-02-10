The human rights NGO says such a comment propagates the notion that some people use religious exploitation for political gain.

PETALING JAYA: Describing yesterday’s Federal Court decision as a “Black Friday” for shariah law is misleading and detrimental to the nation, Sisters In Islam (SIS) said.

The human rights NGO called out PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan for using the term in response to the apex court’s ruling to invalidate 16 provisions in the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019 on the grounds that they were unconstitutional.

He was also reported to have called it a ‘dark day in history for Muslims in the country’.

“This type of statement, particularly from legal professionals, propagates a narrative of religious exploitation for political gain,” it said in a statement today.

SIS commended the Federal Court for its ruling, which it said highlights the need for state legislative assemblies to adhere to the Federal Constitution.

The group said the 8-1 majority decision reaffirms the universal application of laws, ensuring equality for all Malaysians, irrespective of religious or ethnic background.

SIS added that shariah law is not facing any threat and called for all parties to exercise restraint, and work towards fostering a spirit of national unity instead.

“Today’s ruling signifies a triumph for the Federal Constitution, the supreme law of the land, emphasising the principle of equal rule of law for all citizens.

“It is unacceptable for senior politicians to spread misleading statements. Instead, their duty lies in uniting the people,” SIS said, warning of the dangers of instilling fear and mistrust within communities under the guise of religious freedom.

“The issue at hand is state legislators overstepping their jurisdiction, not a threat to Islamic principles.

“Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat stressed the court’s commitment to upholding the constitution, ensuring justice for all Malaysians.

“She also highlighted that the law being challenged was not determined or ordained by Allah, but by the state legislature implemented by the shariah court.”

SIS said that the ruling by the Federal Court marks a significant milestone in Malaysia’s pursuit of justice and equality and serves as a reminder on the importance of upholding constitutional principles and respecting the rule of law.