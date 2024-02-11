Johor police chief M Kumar says the investigation into officers from the Seri Alam narcotics CID unit is ongoing.

JOHOR BAHRU: Two policemen from the Seri Alam district police headquarters (IPD), who were arrested two days ago to assist in the investigation into an extortion case involving RM35,000 in cash, were released on police bail today, says Johor police chief M Kumar.

He said the two policemen, aged 29 and 37, from Seri Alam IPD narcotics crime investigation division (CID), were released but the police will continue with the probe.

“The investigation papers will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor’s office once the investigation is completed,” Kumar said in a statement today.

He added that a police officer with the rank of inspector and seven policemen from the station, who were remanded to assist in the investigation into the case on Wednesday, were subsequently released on police bail on Friday.

Kumar said further investigation is being carried out for extortion under Section 384 of the Penal Code, adding that the original complaint was filed on Feb 5.